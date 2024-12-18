18. Dez 2024
Lesedauer 2 Min.
Apple
Meist geladene Apps und Spiele des Jahres 2024 im Schweizer App Store
Zum Jahresende 2024 gibt Apple, die am häufigsten auf iPhone, iPad und Apple Arcade heruntergeladenen Apps und Spiele des Jahres in Form von Charts bekannt.
Die Jahrescharts enthalten die beliebtesten kostenlosen und kostenpflichtigen Apps und Spiele sowie die beliebtesten Apple Arcade Games.
TOP 10 Apps iPhone
- Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
- ChatGPT
- Threads
- Microsoft Authenticator
- TikTok
- Google Maps
- WhatsApp Messenger
- CapCut - Video Editor
TOP 10 Bezahl-Apps iPhone
- iTheorie Auto Theorie Schweiz
- Blitzer.de PRO
- Threema. The Secure Messenger
- PeakFinder
- Auto Theorie Fahrlehrer24
- Theorie Mofa Theorie Schweiz
- AutoTheorie in 7 Minuten CH
- WeatherPro
- Baby Monitor 3G
- Forest: Focus for Productivity
TOP 10 kostenlose iPhone Games
- Brawl Stars
- Block Blast！
- Squad Busters
- Last War:Survival
- Roblox
- Royal Match
- QSWatermelon : Monkey Land
- Whiteout Survival
- Offline Games - No Wifi Games
- Stirnraten - Scharade
TOP 10 Bezahl-Spiele iPhone
- Minecraft: Play with Friends
- MONOPOLY: The Board Game
- Geometry Dash
- Plague Inc.
- Red's First Flight
- Bloons TD 6
- Incredibox
- Bridge Constructor
- Pou
- Earn to Die 2
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