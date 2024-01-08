8. Jan 2024
Lesedauer 3 Min.
Verfügbarkeit USA
Vision Pro von Apple ab 2. Februar im Handel
Schon bald es soweit, aber leider nur in den USA. Am 2. Februar kommt die Apple Vision Pro in den Handel. Bestellen kann man die Brille ab dem 19. Januar.
Bald ist der Tag der Wahrheit und die Apple Vision Pro kommt in den Handel. Dann wird sich zeigen, was dieses neue Produkt von Apple wirklich kann.
Tim Cook hat die Verfügbarkeit ab dem 2. Februar auf seinem X-Konto verkündet.
In dieser englischen Pressemeldung von Apple gibt es nochmals alle Einzelheiten.
Hier erfährt man auch die Preise und einige Details zu den Konfigurationen:
Pricing and Availability
- Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at $3,499 (U.S.) with 256GB of storage. Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro will begin on Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. PST, with availability beginning Friday, February 2.
- Apple Vision Pro will be available at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online.
- ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers will be available for $99 (U.S.), and ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription will be available for $149 (U.S.).
- Apple Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.
Hier unser Artikel dazu vom Juni: Einschätzung: Apple Vision Pro
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